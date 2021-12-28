ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER Larry Scheckel

QUESTION: My teacher said that President Lincoln and President Kennedy had some diseases. Is that true?

ANSWER: Yes, your teacher is correct. President Abraham Lincoln suffered from Marfan’s syndrome, and President John F. Kennedy had Addison’s disease.

Marfan’s syndrome is a rare inherited degenerative disease of the connective tissue. Marfan syndrome is named after Antoine Marfan, a French pediatrician who described the condition in 1896.

Marfan sufferers can have deformed chests and curvature of the spine (scoliosis). The bones grow abnormally long, so people with Marfan syndrome tend to be unusually tall. Sometimes these people will have heart murmurs because of defects of the aorta and heart valves. The lungs may be affected. The dural sac around the spiral cord may be challenged. Marfan syndrome people tend to be very nearsighted.

Scientists discovered the gene that is responsible for the Marfan syndrome in 1989. They found that the syndrome is inherited by a dominant trait, carried by the FBN1 gene on chromosome 15. Being a dominant gene, a person with Marfan syndrome can inherit the gene from either parent.

Marfan syndrome is diagnosed by a series of tests, including echocardiogram, electrocardiogram, and a slit lamp eye test. The slit lamp eye test helps the doctor determine if the lenses in the eyes are dislocated or out of place. A CT scan or MRI of the lower back can also help in the diagnosis. Marfan suffers might have lung capacity issues.

President Kennedy had a long history of illnesses. He missed two-thirds of kindergarten due to sickness. When he reached adulthood, he had hormonal pellets injected in the thigh every two months, the prevalent treatment in those years for Addison’s disease. He collapsed regularly and received the last rites twice. Big shot politicians and the press in Washington D.C. knew he was ailing during the 1960 campaign, but Kennedy’s handlers misled the public through cleverly worded statements.

Addison’s disease ruins the adrenal glands and depletes the body of cortisol. There are two adrenal glands, one sitting atop each kidney. They produce more than a half dozen hormones, the important ones being cortisol and aldosterone. Cortisol ensures that the bloodstream has enough glucose, a sugar essential to brain function. One of the most common symptoms of Addison’s disease is fatigue.

A common side effect of Addison’s disease is a bronze skin, which supplied Kennedy with his vivacious and telegenic tan which went over well on television. Kennedy was treated for Addison’s disease when he had back surgery in 1954.

Doctors discovered in the 1800s that Addison’s disease is a side effect of tuberculosis. Treatment these days consists of daily replacement with adrenal hormones, or prednisone. Today, people with Addison’s disease can expect to lead healthy, normal lives.

Sources: WebMD, Mayo Clinic.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

