Assisting from the start at Fort McCoy

Even before the Afghan guests set foot on Fort McCoy in August, garrison organizations were rallying staff members and resources to try to make the transition to the United States as smooth and comfortable as possible.

The Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) was one of the organizations to hit the ground running, and it’s slowed down very little since.

“DFMWR was engaged from the very beginning of the OAW mission,” DFMWR Director Patric McGuane said. “Prior to the first guests arriving, we were in the designated neighborhoods setting up fencing and recreational soccer, basketball and badminton equipment.”

As Afghan guests began arriving, the Army Community Service (ACS) team prepared welcome packets with coloring books, crayons, and small toys for the children among the guests. ACS staff members also assisted the Public Affairs Office by answering and logging calls from the public about volunteering and donations.

The DFMWR team also assisted Catholic Charities in outfitting five women and children’s recreation and legal assistance centers. The buildings were outfitted with spare furniture, audiovisual equipment, children’s furniture and activities equipment from the Child and Youth Services warehouse.

As needs changed, so did DFMWR’s activities. With the influx of Task Force McCoy staff members to provide for the ongoing needs of the Afghan guests, DFMWR switched its focus to supporting the soldiers and civilians running the mission.

“DFMWR made the decision to designate our facilities as a sanctuary for the OAW support soldiers, nongovernmental organizations, and intra-/intergovernmental partners on temporary duty here,” McGuane said. “In doing so, we have had to increase staffing levels and operational hours to meet the increased demand for DFMWR services.

“We have also had to develop more resilience-focused programming like trips and team sports activities to positively engage our OAW patrons.”

As the first new American citizens were born at Fort McCoy, ACS began providing baby supplies for OAW guests. The organization continues to supply neonatal items that might be missing from the usual donation channels.

McGuane said DFMWR staff members step up to meet any challenges that come their way, and the OAW mission has been no exception. The team will continue to support both OAW staff and the Afghan guests until they move on to permanent homes.

“Twenty-plus DFMWR team members have been recognized with special FMWR/OAW jackets and T-shirts for their above-and-beyond efforts to support this mission,” McGuane said.

