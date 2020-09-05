Associated Bank closing 14 branches, including 1 in Onalaska

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Green Bay-based Associated Bank on Friday announced plans to close 14 bank branches in Wisconsin, including one on Sand Lake Road in Onalaska, and to open one new location, in Madison.

The company said it plans to optimize its branch operations, and that the growing use of digital banking, transaction trends and proximity to other Associated Bank locations were factors in its decision.

Associated lists branches at 127 Sand Lake Road and 317 Sand Lake Road in Onalaska. It was not immediately clear which would be closed.

It said customers of affected locations in Thiensville and Kenosha were notified in June, and that customer communications for the other affected branches will take place during the next few weeks in anticipation of a mid-December closing.

“We continuously analyze and evolve our delivery model to ensure we are matching the preferences of our customers and their banking patterns,” said David Stein, executive vice president and head of consumer and business banking. “The Associated Bank branch consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, which includes consumer migration to mobile and online banking, a smaller branch footprint and lower frequency of branch walk-in traffic.”

