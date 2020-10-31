At area long-term care centers, a fight to protect and save lives

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The staff remain committed, positive and resilient despite the stress, coming in on days off to get tested, learning to use telehealth and keeping up with the latest viral prevention education and strategies. In support, BSJ, the pair notes, is ensuring benefits cover time off if staff are required to quarantine due to potential exposure or are sick, and encourages staff to take time off to relax. At the facility, laughter and camaraderie boosts morale, with Placheck and Schultz saying, “Although we can’t replace family, we can be a caring partner as we care for and support the whole person. They are focused on the future. Together we are better and stronger.”

Patrick Senzig, administrator for Eaglecrest Riverside, says, “I’m fascinated on how well our staff have stepped up to the challenge to implement policies and procedures to keep our residents and their coworkers safe. It just goes to show that our employees are here for the right reasons. Their hard work and efforts don’t go unnoticed.” Staff encourage and uplift each other, he says, and Eaglecrest hosts prize drawings and provides free meals to boost morale.

That being said, Senzig says it is evident how much the pandemic is wearing on everyone, from the PPE requirements to the mental wear and tear.