If about 250 La Crosse residents seem down in the dumps, it’s because they listened to George Will speak.
Will, the famed conservative columnist for The Washington Post, shared his insights on everything from the national debt (troubling) to the aging population (also troubling) Thursday night at UW-La Crosse — a speech that he joked would “depress you at great length.”
His appearance was part of the UW-L political science and public administration department’s Civility in a Partisan Era series, and was funded by the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership.
“The issues are difficult, and there are no happy choices to be made, I’m afraid,” Will told the crowd of mostly older adults. “The temperature of our politics is very high these days, partly because the stakes are so high. We’re arguing about freedom and equality, how to adjust these two values that are always somewhat at tension. We’re talking about the proper scope and actual competence of our government.”
Will’s 75-minute talk was laced with old baseball stories, for which he has an affinity, and structured around two issues that will be seldom discussed in the upcoming election, he said: the growing elderly population and family disintegration.
With 40% of the federal budget dedicated to Social Security and Medicare, and with thousands of workers retiring each day without being replaced, the country is on the brink of financial crisis, according to 78-year-old Will.
“Longevity, which is a wonderful social achievement, is also a huge problem. It’s very expensive,” he said. “We shove an enormous cost of our government on the young people who are in the audience here. It’s a scandal. It’s amazing that the young people here don’t come over and punch you people in the nose.”
Will is not against the elderly, he said, and is not oblivious to the fact that he is elderly.
But too many people are retiring at 65, he said, when the current life expectancy suggests a retirement age closer to 75.
“At the heart of all this,” he said, “is the entitlement system.”
On the topic of families, Will said the stark disparities in quality of life in America — the same disparities that have pitted the lower and middle classes against the wealthy — are due to a hard truth.
Over the years, some families have just been better at preparing their children for the future.
Will referenced the 1960 Coleman Report, which found that student test scores and other indicators of future achievement depend almost entirely on students’ home lives.
“Ninety percent of the difference in schools’ performance,” Will said, “can be explained by the quantity and quality of reading material in the home, the amount of television watched in the home, the number of days truant from school and, most of all ... (the presence) of two parents in the home.”
Why some families latch on to these values while others do not is less clear, according to Will, who warned the crowd about politicians who claim to have the answer.
“This year, when you hear the candidates for president saying they’re going to combat inequality, don’t listen,” he said. “You can’t have a tax code much more progressive than we have, and we can’t address the problem of family disintegration until we have some idea of what’s causing it.
"We're not Bangladesh. We're a country that can get better by choosing to get better, choosing better policies and better policy makers."
Will covered much more ground.
He took jabs at President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, saying the former “thinks he can do anything” and the latter “has a firm grip on half a point.”
He said many young people gravitate toward socialism, not because they’re actual socialists, but because they like the idea of “everyone being nice to everybody.”
And he expressed his deep fondness of capitalism, saying it not only makes people better off financially, but makes them better people.
Will, ever the devoted baseball fan, used a sepia-tinted example from a 1920s baseball game.
A rookie pitcher had thrown three pitches to Roger Hornsby, a hall of famer, and was upset that the umpire had called them balls. “When you throw a strike,” the umpire told the pitcher, “Mr. Hornsby will let you know.”
“I think we want to live in a country where everyone is free to be what Hornsby was — he became the standard of excellence,” Will said. “That’s what you want, individuals striving for excellence as individuals define it.”
