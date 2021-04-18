At Viterbo, community partnerships grow stronger during pandemic

At this time a year ago, Viterbo University, like the rest of the world, was staring into the unknown caused by the pandemic. Like our higher education counterparts across the country, we had transitioned to online-only instruction while around us lockdowns were announced, businesses shuttered, and events cancelled to combat the spread of COVID-19.
It has not been easy, and we mourn for the lives lost and pray for those who have suffered. We also recognize the inequities and injustice the pandemic has amplified, and this has deepened our commitment to the common good and being an agent of positive change in both the lives of our students and the greater region as a whole. We find hope for a better future through the daily examples of help and compassion shown to one another, the advances in health care, and the emphasis on strengthening our communities.
It is in crises like the pandemic that the importance of community is especially affirmed. From our founding by the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in 1890 to the modern day, Viterbo University leaders have been guided by our important role in the greater La Crosse area and the region. Viterbo is fortunate to have close relationships with many community partners, and this was never more important than it will be in 2021 and in the future.
For example, our region is blessed to have excellent health care providers, and these organizations provide our nursing, social work, nutrition and dietetics, and other students with cutting-edge clinical and internship experiences to complete their education. We are proud that many of our alumni, in turn, stay in the area and work at the same institutions, providing excellent and compassionate care locally. Our alumni are also engaged servant leaders carrying the Viterbo values, including a commitment to service, in their everyday lives. Viterbo could not continue our mission of preparing students for faithful service and ethical leadership without our many mutually beneficial partnerships with numerous other organizations.
In today’s competitive marketplace, one of the most important relationships a university can have is with the employers in its community. Viterbo has a long tradition of being responsive to regional needs by continually adapting our programs to ensure our students graduate with the skills these employers need.
Like our engineering program, Viterbo’s new computer science major and additional graduate programs in school counseling, nursing, and nutrition and dietetics were created in direct response to the need for professionals in these fields.
Our valued sense of community on campus was tested this semester as we dealt with sickening incidents involving racist and anti-LGBTQ+ messaging. The resulting strong groundswell of support and kindness shown to our BIPOC and LGBTQ+ students and employees by the extended Viterbo community was both heartwarming and inspiring. While we have been actively working to strengthen our work in equity and social justice, like most of society, we have more work to do. We challenge everyone to actively engage in this critical work to ensure equality and inclusivity for everyone.
On behalf of everyone at Viterbo University, I pledge we will continue to be a responsive community partner that is actively working to promote the common good, no matter what comes. Our founders expect nothing less.
Glena Temple is president of Viterbo University