At Western, uniquely positioned to address region's workforce needs

Like so many other industries, a lot has changed with higher education as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Few, if any of us envisioned the changes to come in the days and months, and now a year into life under COVID at Western Technical College.
The pandemic has sent shockwaves to enrollments at community and technical colleges around the country. As a result, Western saw a 15% decrease in enrollment over the last year. The number was not surprising, as the number of in-person offerings and program sizes were scaled back dramatically. Our feedback shows that the majority of traditional aged students do not prefer online learning environments.
In May of last year, Western brought back select programs that were deemed essential by the state. This included offerings at our law enforcement academy, nursing, and industrial programs. Still, the vast majority of classes remained online through the fall and spring of this year. Approximately two thirds of classes at Western remained in alternative formats. The majority of our staff remained at home during this time, often balancing work and family. Despite this, Western had little to no spread of COVID on campus.
Through this experience, however, we have learned how to better deliver crucial support to our students. Our Financial Aid office, as well as our Foundation, have worked tirelessly to provide laptops and computers to students who needed it the most. Our IT department worked diligently to provide free Wi-Fi access in Western’s parking lots. Our student orientation events, which have always been in person, moved online this year, simplifying the process for our students. Like nearly every other industry, we have learned how to adapt and thrive.
Even before the pandemic, Western was uniquely positioned to address the workforce needs of the region. And now, our health care workers have been on the front lines of this pandemic since the beginning. Whether it’s a nurse in a COVID unit, a medical lab technician testing for COVID in a lab, or a respiratory therapist assisting patients on ventilators, Western graduates are working hard to keep this community a safe and healthy place.
Our police, firefighters, and paramedics, who continue to respond during this pandemic, are trained through programs and academies at our Sparta Public Safety Facility. I remain in awe of our students and staff who have allowed this training to continue.
As we anticipate a decline in COVID-19 cases and as vaccinations become more available over the next several months, Western is working hard to expand face-to-face services in the summer and fall terms. Despite this, we do plan to continue offering alternative learning format options, as we have discovered our non-traditional students have preferred this flexibility. Masks and social distancing will remain a crucial component of limiting the spread on campus.
As we all look ahead to a post-COVID world, I want to ensure our community that Western will be here to serve you. We stand ready and able to help our community grow and recover.
Roger Stanford is president of Western Technical College