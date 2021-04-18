At Western, uniquely positioned to address region's workforce needs

Like so many other industries, a lot has changed with higher education as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Few, if any of us envisioned the changes to come in the days and months, and now a year into life under COVID at Western Technical College.

The pandemic has sent shockwaves to enrollments at community and technical colleges around the country. As a result, Western saw a 15% decrease in enrollment over the last year. The number was not surprising, as the number of in-person offerings and program sizes were scaled back dramatically. Our feedback shows that the majority of traditional aged students do not prefer online learning environments.

In May of last year, Western brought back select programs that were deemed essential by the state. This included offerings at our law enforcement academy, nursing, and industrial programs. Still, the vast majority of classes remained online through the fall and spring of this year. Approximately two thirds of classes at Western remained in alternative formats. The majority of our staff remained at home during this time, often balancing work and family. Despite this, Western had little to no spread of COVID on campus.