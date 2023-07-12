An ATV accident Monday has claimed the life of a Monroe County woman.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the woman was driving the ATV eastbound on Heritage Road in the town of Tomah at around 9 p.m., when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The woman was taken to the hospital but died the next day. Her name is being withheld pending the investigation.

The sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by Tomah Ambulance, Tomah Rescue Techs, Oakdale Fire Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin State Patrol.

The Wisconsin DNR will handle the crash investigation.