ATV crash in Sparta leaves one critically injured

An ATV driver was transported to La Crosse with life-threatening injuries after an accident Sunday in the city of Sparta.

According to the Sparta Police Department, officers were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to 1200 River Road, where a driver had been thrown from an ATV. The driver was the only person on the ATV and was flown by GundersenAIR to Gundersen Health in La Crosse.