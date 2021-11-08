 Skip to main content
ATV crash in Sparta leaves one critically injured

An ATV driver was transported to La Crosse with life-threatening injuries after an accident Sunday in the city of Sparta.

According to the Sparta Police Department, officers were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to 1200 River Road, where a driver had been thrown from an ATV. The driver was the only person on the ATV and was flown by GundersenAIR to Gundersen Health in La Crosse.

Sparta police and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are investigating the accident. Investigators say alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

