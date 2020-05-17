ATV driver killed in Monroe County rollover
ATV driver killed in Monroe County rollover

TOWN OF LITTLE FALLS — One person was killed Saturday in an ATV crash in rural Monroe County.

Authorities received a call at 10 p.m. about a possible fatal ATV rollover near Aaron Avenue, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's office.

Cataract first-responders pronounced the driver of the vehicle dead. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family members.

