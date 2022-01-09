Auditions for Missoula Children’s Theatre set for Viterbo

Auditions for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of Red Riding Hood will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

Auditioning students should arrive by 3:45 p.m. and plan to stay until 6 p.m. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the auditions.

Among the roles to be cast are Red Riding Hood; her three Girlfriends; Little Loveable Wolf; the Hood Family; the Three Little Pigs; a Woodsman; a Locksmith; Ranger Rooney; The Boy who Cried Wolf; the Wolfgang; Forest Shadows; and some rascally Raccoons.

Students in grades K–12 during the 2021–22 school year are invited to audition. Children must be at least five years old to audition. No advanced preparation is necessary. Assistant directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week and take on essential backstage responsibilities.

Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props, and makeup. The MCT tour actors/directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 4 to 8:15 p.m. each day.

Red Riding Hood will be presented Saturday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the Viterbo Fine Arts Center Main Theatre. Tickets will go on sale Jan. 10.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in La Crosse is presented by the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center. At this time, a mask is required to be worn over the nose and mouth inside all buildings on Viterbo University’s campus.

For more information about auditions, contact Rachel Frisby at 608-796-3735 or aya@viterbo.edu. More information about the performance can be found at www.viterbo.edu/fac.

