The Area Community Theater in Tomah will host auditions for the fall play -- Neil Simon's "Barefoot in the Park."
Auditions are set for 6:30 p.m. July 9 and 10 in the Cabaret Room at 907 Kilbourn Ave., Tomah.
Four male and two female roles are needed for this romantic comedy focusing on a pair of newlyweds.
Show dates are Oct. 3-6 and Oct. 10-13. All performances will begin at 7 p.m. with the exception of the Sunday matinees, which start at 1 p.m.
The box office will be opening beginning Sept. 23, Monday through Friday from 2 to 5 p.m., and one hour before each show.
Call 374-7469 for additional information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.