Auditions set for Missoula Children's Theatre production of "Hansel and Gretel"

Auditions for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of Hansel and Gretel will be held from 4–6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, in the Weber Center for the Performing Arts Lyche Theatre.

Students in grades 1–12 can audition. Registration in advance online is encouraged. Participants should arrive by 3:45 p.m. and plan to stay until 6 p.m. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately after the auditions.

Rehearsals also will be from 4 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13–Friday, Sept. 16. Approximately 50 to 60 local children will be cast to appear in the show with the MCT Tour actor/directors. There is no charge to participate in the theatre residency.

This modern adaptation of Hansel and Gretel will be performed at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $16, plus taxes and fees.

Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props, and makeup. The MCT residency in La Crosse is presented by the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center. Viterbo has hosted the MCT for more than 20 years and interest in the program keeps growing. MCT is the nation's largest touring children’s theatre, touring extensively for more than 40 years, performing all over the world.

For complete details and to register, visit www.viterbo.edu/mct. To purchase tickets for the performances, visit www.viterbo.edu/fac.