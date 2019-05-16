Try 3 months for $3

Donald H. Fox will hold a book signing from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Pearl Street Books.

Fox’s book, “Capt. Fred Fox of the Ghost Army & France a story for the 75th anniversary of D-Day,” portrays the role of his father, U.S Army Capt. Fred Fox, in a deception unit called “Ghost Army” during World War II.

The event is free and open to the public. Fox will read an excerpt from the book, which can be purchased for $14.

