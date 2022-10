Bangor native and author Gary F. Jones will be at the John Bosshard Memorial Library in Bangor on Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. to speaking about his new book, "The Iceman's Curse."

It's a medical thriller set in Kirby, Wis.. He also will sign copies available for sale at the event.

Jones was raised on a dairy farm, practiced veterinary medicine on Wisconsin farms for 19 years, earned a Ph.D. in microbiology, and worked on veterinary vaccines for 19 years. Since retiring, he has published three novels.