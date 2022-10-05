Author Gary F. Jones to visit Bangor Library

Get Warm event seeks donations

YWCA La Crosse is accepting donations through Nov. 1 for its Get Warm event.

YWCA La Crosse and Everyone Needs A Helping Hand are accepting new and gently used coats, hats and mittens at the following locations during their normal business hours: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 52 La Crosse, Castle Reality, La Crosse Main Street Library, Larson’s General, Pearl Street Books (no coats, please), People’s Food Co-Op, Planned Parenthood of La Crosse, Oolala! Consign, REACH Services and Resource Center, and Wrench & Roll Collective.

Any questions about the event can be sent to Erin Raymus at eraymus@ywcalax.org.

Author to visit library Oct. 13

Bangor native and author Gary F. Jones will be at the John Bosshard Memorial Library in Bangor on Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. to speaking about his new book, “The Iceman’s Curse.”

It’s a medical thriller set in Kirby, Wis.. He also will sign copies available for sale at the event.

Jones was raised on a dairy farm, practiced veterinary medicine on Wisconsin farms for 19 years, earned a Ph.D. in microbiology, and worked on veterinary vaccines for 19 years. Since retiring, he has published three novels.