Author John Armbruster to speak at Onalaska library

John Armbruster, author of "Tailspin," will be at the Onalaska Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, to speak about the inspiration for his book and to sign copies.

"Tailspin" tells the true story of WWII tail gunner Gene Moran, who fell four miles through the sky without a parachute and lived. Captured by the Germans, he survived a harrowing 18 months as a prisoner of war, including a 600-mile death march in 1945 across Central Europe.

Armbruster is a former journalist and has taught middle and high school social studies courses since 1993. Tailspin is his first book. He lives outside of Viroqua.

This free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Onalaska Library, an organization that works cooperatively with library staff to promote and improve library services, materials, and facilities for the Onalaska community.