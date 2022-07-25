 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Author John Armbruster to speak at Onalaska library

  • 0

John Armbruster, author of "Tailspin," will be at the Onalaska Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, to speak about the inspiration for his book and to sign copies.

"Tailspin" tells the true story of WWII tail gunner Gene Moran, who fell four miles through the sky without a parachute and lived. Captured by the Germans, he survived a harrowing 18 months as a prisoner of war, including a 600-mile death march in 1945 across Central Europe.

Armbruster is a former journalist and has taught middle and high school social studies courses since 1993. Tailspin is his first book. He lives outside of Viroqua.

This free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Onalaska Library, an organization that works cooperatively with library staff to promote and improve library services, materials, and facilities for the Onalaska community.

John Armbruster

John Armbruster
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfires prompt evacuations in California as millions in U.S. under heat warnings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News