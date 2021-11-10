 Skip to main content
Author Marcou to appear at book signings

David Joseph Marcou of La Crosse will appear at two book signs featuring Spirit of America, Vol. 167 and his other books.

Vol. 167, subtitled “Light, Shadow, & Spirit Revisited,” was inspired by Edward Steichen’s famed 1955 Museum of Modern Art (NYC) group-show, “The Family of Man.” Marcou directed it and was co-editor with Steve Kiedrowski. It is his 252nd book overall.

Signings are scheduled in La Crosse at River City Gallery, 321 Main Str, Saturday from 1-3:30 p.m., and at the La Crosse Public Library, 800 Main St., 1st floor fireplace area, on Friday, Dec 10 from 2 to 5 p.m.

