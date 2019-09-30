{{featured_button_text}}

Jon Steinman, author of "Grocery Story: The Promise of Food co-ops in the Age of Grocery Giants," will be in La Crosse for a book signing from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, at the People's Food Co-op, 315 Fifth Ave. S., La Crosse.

The book signing will be followed by a discussion and reception accompanied by light snacks. Steinman will discuss and answer questions raised in his book, which explores the relationship and contrasts between consumer-owned grocery stores and grocery giants.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Steinman will be touring the United States and Canada in the coming months, including stops in Winona, Viroqua, Madison and Milwaukee.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.