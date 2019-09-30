Jon Steinman, author of "Grocery Story: The Promise of Food co-ops in the Age of Grocery Giants," will be in La Crosse for a book signing from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, at the People's Food Co-op, 315 Fifth Ave. S., La Crosse.
The book signing will be followed by a discussion and reception accompanied by light snacks. Steinman will discuss and answer questions raised in his book, which explores the relationship and contrasts between consumer-owned grocery stores and grocery giants.
Steinman will be touring the United States and Canada in the coming months, including stops in Winona, Viroqua, Madison and Milwaukee.
