LevelUP - A Partnership to end domestic and sexual violence is collaborating with the UW-La Crosse Violence Prevention department, and several other community partners, in sponsoring a Take Back The Night event that will be held in on the UW-La Crosse campus at 7 p.m. April 5. The featured speaker at this year’s event is Janine Latus, a best-selling author of "If I Am Missing or Dead: A Sister’s Story of Love, Murder and Liberation."

The Take Back the Night Foundation’s mission is to create safe communities and respectful relationships through awareness events and initiatives. More information about the foundation can be found at takebackthenight.org.

Janine also will speak at the LevelUP “Call to Action” breakfast from 8 to 9:30 a.m. April 4 in the Cargill Room, 332 Front St. This event is open to the public and $20 tickets can be purchased at leveluplacrosse.org.

Janine also will speak to students at Central, Logan and Aquinas high schools and to a group of medical professionals at Gundersen Health during her April 4-6 visit to La Crosse.