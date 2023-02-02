Paul Cienfuegos, community rights author and educator, will speak at upcoming stops in Winona, La Crosse and Viroqua.

"How Dare We? Courageous Practices to Reclaim our Power as Citizens" delves into Community Rights — the movement that prioritizes people’s rights. His book brims with practical approaches to solving crises ranging from workers’ rights to catastrophic climate destabilization and salmon restoration to renters’ rights.

“His prose is inviting, crafted to be persuasive to open-minded readers rather than just to rouse the spirits of longtime fellow travelers, and he’s deft at incorporating historical argument and precedent,” said a recent review in Publisher’s Weekly (https://booklife.com/project/how-dare-we-81708).

People who care deeply about the climate, drinkable water, breathable air and living long and well on this planet are frustrated. They don’t feel heard at public hearings. They see their real wages nosediving as corporate leaders take personal rockets for a spin. In "How Dare We," Cienfuegos explains through a collection of essays how this happened and more importantly, how to restore rights to the people.

Cienfuegos, based in Oregon and author and founding director of Community Rights US, is speaking at these and other bookstores in the region as part of a Midwest book tour.

Cienfuegos' area book tour stops are:

Tuesday, Feb 7, 3 pm, Winona, Paperbacks and Pieces

Thursday, Feb 16, 4 pm, La Crosse, Pearl Street Books

Friday, Feb 17, 5 pm, Viroqua, Metaphysical Graffiti (a Driftless Books location)

Saturday, Feb 18, 2pm, Gays Mills Public Library

To see the latest updated tour schedule, visit www.CommunityRights.US

--