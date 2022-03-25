 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Author to visit Onalaska Library

  • 0

An author with La Crosse ties will visit the Onalaska Public Library on Saturday, April 2.

Keven Kluesner is the author of The Killer Sermon, the first book in a three-part mystery series that takes place in Wisconsin.

Kluesner, who used to live in La Crosse and wrote for the La Crosse Tribune, now lives and works in the Milwaukee area. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Onalaska Library.

The visit will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 2, with book signings beginning at noon.

For more information contact Terry Pohja (President of the Friends of the Onalaska Library) 608-783-1984 ona-tp@charter.net

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News