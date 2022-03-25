Author to visit Onalaska Library

An author with La Crosse ties will visit the Onalaska Public Library on Saturday, April 2.

Keven Kluesner is the author of The Killer Sermon, the first book in a three-part mystery series that takes place in Wisconsin.

Kluesner, who used to live in La Crosse and wrote for the La Crosse Tribune, now lives and works in the Milwaukee area. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Onalaska Library.

The visit will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 2, with book signings beginning at noon.

For more information contact Terry Pohja (President of the Friends of the Onalaska Library) 608-783-1984 ona-tp@charter.net

