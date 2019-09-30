{{featured_button_text}}

The Onalaska Public Library will host Martin Schreiber, discussing his book "My Two Elaines" and the care-taking of a person with Alzheimer's, at 10 a.m. Oct, 2 at 741 Oak Ave. S., Onalaska.

The event will be sponsored by the Ben & Floyde Sias foundation, and books will be available for sale and check out. Proceeds will support Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Programs.

