The Onalaska Public Library will host Martin Schreiber, discussing his book "My Two Elaines" and the care-taking of a person with Alzheimer's, at 10 a.m. Oct, 2 at 741 Oak Ave. S., Onalaska.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
The event will be sponsored by the Ben & Floyde Sias foundation, and books will be available for sale and check out. Proceeds will support Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.