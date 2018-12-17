Try 1 month for 99¢

HILLSBORO — Authorities closed Highway 33 Saturday evening as the Hillsboro Fire Department extinguished a fire at the United Cooperative facility.

Police discovered a building engulfed in flames after receiving several 911 calls, and the Hillsboro Fire Department and Vernon County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

The Hillsboro Fire Department, Wonewoc Fire Department, Hillsboro Area Ambulance Service, Hillsboro Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Vernon County Emergency Management Office and HazMat Team assisted at the scene, according to a Vernon County Sheriff’s Office press release.

