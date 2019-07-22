Authorities released the names of the people involved in a single-vehicle crash Friday in Jackson County.
A 911 caller reported an overturned pickup truck in a field about 5 a.m. on Hwy. X near Young Road, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
Katina L. Russon, 46, of Black River Falls, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Karyn S. Behling, 55, of Black River Falls was transferred to a hospital with injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
