ATHERTON TOWNSHIP — A Coon Valley man driving a pickup truck in western Minnesota failed to stop for a stop sign, authorities say, causing the death of two people from Moorhead, Minn.
A Ford F250 being driven by Justin James Helgeson, 26, was at the intersection of County Road 30 and Hwy. 9 in Wilkin County at about 11 a.m. Friday when he failed to stop for a stop sign, striking a Subaru Forrester, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Margaret Mary O'Neill and Thomas Andrew Burton, both 62, were pronounced dead at the scene. Helgeson was transported to the hospital injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.