WAUKON, Iowa — A Waukon, Iowa, man was injured Sunday after he accidently shot himself in the leg.
Brock Gode Berns, 20, was retrieving a firearm for hunting about 12:30 p.m. when it discharged, striking him in the leg, according to the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Department. The incident happened in a farm field along Makee Drive, near the intersection of Dug Road.
Berns was transported to Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon, where he was treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
The accident is being investigated by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.