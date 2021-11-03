Ava Krause, UW-L student, named Miss Onalaska 2021

A two-year wait for the selection of a new Miss Onalaska ended recently when Ava Krause won the 2021 title at the La Crosse Country Club.

Krause, a native of La Crosse, is a middle and special education major at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. The La Crosse Central High School graduate sang "Think of Me" in talent and was crowned by 2018 titlist Madaline Kay Adickes, who was first runner-up to Miss Wisconsin in 2019.

Winning the Miss Onalaska's Outstanding Teen 2021 crown was Trinity Horstman, a tap dancer who performed "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" and was crowned by her older sister, Savannah Horstman, the 2018 winner who later became Miss Wisconsin's Outstanding Teen in 2019.

Placing first runner-up to Krause was former Miss Sparta 2016 Christina Weaver, a lyrical dancer, who also won the Spirit Winner award and the special Mental Health Scholarship.

Other entrants were Tasian C. Arjes, Emma Garrison, and Morgan Mohler. Hannah Reischl, a vocalist, was first runner-up to Horstman, while other teen entrants were Peighton Akins, and Keira Dorado.

Brenda Axe Tuescher of Onalaska directed the Oct. 16 show.

