'Avenue Q' closes out LCT Broadway Series

The last production in La Crosse Community Theatre’s 2021-2022 Broadway Series, "Avenue Q," begins performances this Friday and runs through August 14.

This puppet-filled musical comedy follows a group of 20-somethings seeking their purpose in big-city life. Filled with gut-busting humor and a delightfully catchy score, not to mention puppets, Avenue Q is a unique show that has quickly become a favorite for audiences everywhere. In 2003, the show was declared the winner of the Tony Award “Triple Crown,” winning the awards for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, beating out that year’s blockbuster, Wicked.

“The show is often described as an “Adult Sesame Street,” says Executive Artistic Director Jase Sullivan. “It utilizes adult humor, themes, and situations, to highlight all of the ups and downs of life and remind us that whatever may be troubling us is merely temporary and that we can endure life’s curveballs if we surround ourselves with a tight-knit group of people.”

“Bringing the puppet to life has been a magical process,” stated Director, Alex Attardo. “Each puppet has a unique expression, which provides the puppeteer with a lot of information on how to portray these characters; our puppeteers have done a stellar job storytelling through their puppet. Our human characters in Avenue Q have done an incredible job of endowing the puppet as the character in the scene, which allows for the puppeteer to become the soft-focus for the audience.”

Avenue Q contains a great deal of adult themes and situations (not the least of which is full puppet nudity) and is recommended for patrons aged 17 and above.

To find out more about ticket availability for Avenue Q and what’s in store for the 2022-2023 season, visit www.lacrossetheatre.org or call the box office at (608) 784-9292.

AVENUE Q FAST FACTS

WHO: La Crosse Community Theatre

WHAT: Avenue Q

WHERE: The Weber Center for the Performing Arts | 428 Front St. South

WHEN: July 22-August 14 | Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm | Sundays at 2:00 pm

PRICES: $30-$35; student and Military discounts available; $20 rush seating subject to availability per performance

BOX OFFICE HOURS; 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Monday-Friday | Phone: 608-784-9292