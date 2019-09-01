As de facto Home & Garden editor, I occasionally feel a little disingenuous: I own neither a home nor a garden.
My studio apartment is homey enough, but I can’t tear up the carpet, adopt a cat or paint a mural on the wall.
There’s space in the alley behind my building to put some flowerpots, but I’ve seen enough broken glass and vomit in that alley after rowdy Saturday nights that I’ve never put a petunia or potted tomato at risk.
My parents’ flowerbeds, vegetable garden and fruit trees up at my childhood home usually fill the void — better than the real thing, even, since the weeds get pulled and the tomatoes picked even when I don’t stop by to help.
Still, the prospect of something to call my own is an appealing one — and as a 27-year-old undergrad with a full-time job and dreams of grad school, owning a home seems pretty out of reach.
As a millennial, that’s hardly unusual. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only 1/3 of my peers younger than 35 own a home. What’s more, a good chunk of that group might be having second thoughts.
A February survey by consumer financial services company Bankrate found that almost 2/3 of homeowners age 23 to 38 had regrets about their home purchase.
The reasons behind homebuyer’s remorse are undoubtedly complex and varied — unmanageable mortgage payments, bad location, too much room, not enough room — but the top reason for regret among homeowners of all ages? Maintenance costs.
While renting can be a pain, this is one area where I consider myself lucky.
When water started leaking through the ceiling in my building’s shared hallway last year, it was a relief to know it wasn’t my problem.
When the same thing happened in my sister’s bedroom this summer, my parents didn’t have that reassurance.
Luckily, they did have two children with experience in the construction business.
With nail guns in hand, my brother Henry and sister Helena took to the roof this summer — much to the horror of their acrophobic big sister. Thankfully, competence and safety harnesses kept them aloft, and I kept myself from having a heart attack by not looking skyward while they reshingled.
Many hours, many shingles and a few sunburns later, my parents once again had a watertight roof.
While putting the kids (both of them adults — no child labor required) to work was an effective and thrifty solution to the problem, it’s one I’m thankful I won’t have to consider anytime soon.
Maybe it’s a millennial thing to say, but I don’t mind not being tied to one spot. If I go to grad school out of town (or out of state), it’s a lot easier to not renew a lease than it is to sell a house. A safety deposit is a lot more affordable than a down payment, and I can live with visiting my cat at my parents’ house for the time being.
And given the rate of buyer’s remorse among homeowners of my generation, I’m more than happy to keep my options open.
