International speaker, storyteller, composer and recording artist ValLimar Jansen will return to La Crosse to tell the story of Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration Thea Bowman’s life. Viterbo University and the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration will host “A Musical on the Life of Sister Thea Bowman,” featuring ValLimar Jansen at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Viterbo University Fine Arts Center, 900 Viterbo Drive.

Sister Thea, who is in the process of becoming a Catholic saint, gave the world so many vivid examples of how to live in unity and peace and how to face death with purpose, grace and dignity. She joined the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in La Crosse from her hometown of Canton, Mississippi. She served at both Viterbo University and Blessed Sacrament school. “Going Home Like a Shooting Star,” the Thea Bowman documentary, was released in October 2022 and has been viewed more than 25,000 times.

There is no charge for the event and all are welcome. A $20 donation is suggested. For more information, email communications@fspa.org or call 608-782-5610.







About ValLimar

ValLimar Jansen is a highly regarded inspirational/catechetical speaker, singer, composer and recording artist. She is also a college professor, a leader of worship and prayer, and a workshop presenter at conferences across the U.S. and abroad. ValLimar received most of her training in music and performance from Howard University in Washington, D.C. She holds professional degrees in the arts from California State University, San Bernardino and the University of California, Santa Barbara. She sings a broad range of styles from traditional to contemporary. In 2005, she released her first solo collection, "You Gotta Move." Other collections include "Anointing" "Psalms from the Soul" and "Give God the Glory." ValLimar composes much of her music with the help of her husband, Frank. They live in California and have three children.