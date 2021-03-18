B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in additional nearby counties

The appearance of three substrains during a short period of time in the region, Kenny says, underlines how much the variant is already circulating stateside. However, that the substrains are different is actually a relative positive.

“It’s better news than it would be if they were the same. It makes me less concerned that there’s a vast amount of it out there in our region right now that we don’t know about,” Kenny notes.

On the local level, Gundersen also detected variants from California in the fall, which were more “modestly concerning” than the recent B.1.1.7 cases. While not many coronavirus variants have reached headline status, “there are a number of other ones that people like me are very keen to keep an eye on, but they don’t necessarily rise to the level of being particularly newsworthy or particularly concerning for public health, at least as we understand them right now,” Kenny says. “Our motivation is to really have a broad sense of what’s going on across our region so that we can spot these important emerging trends.”

It is currently unknown where the local individual contracted the B.1.1.7 variant, but it would be less worrisome if they became infected by travel, Kenny says, because a local contraction may mean more cases are present than currently identified.