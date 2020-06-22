B&G Clubs continue programs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Summer programming will continue at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse after a part-time staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse-Terry Erickson Club was made aware of a part-time staff member who tested positive for COVID-19,” the club announced Monday. “This individual only worked Monday and Tuesday of last week. Upon being notified, the administration immediately contacted the La Crosse County Health Department and closed our Terry Erickson facility until recommendations could be received from the Health Department.

“Thankfully, because of safety precautions that were put into place such as wearing masks and having an increased cleaning schedule, the La Crosse County Health Department has given clearance for club programs to stay in operation."

All sites in operation will continue with summer programming along with limited athletics practices. Increased cleaning and safety precautions will remain in effect.