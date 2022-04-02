BA.2 variant now dominates in U.S. but infection rates remain low

COVID infections attributed to the BA.2 variant have risen sharply over the past month, though overall case rates continue to decline.

BA.2, or "stealth omicron, accounted for only 7.4% of infections at the end of February, but now is responsible for 55% of cases in the U.S. The strain is believed to be more easily spread than omicron and previous variants, but doesn't seem to be more severe.

"Because it is more contagious, there is a risk of increase in cases in the community, especially as other public health measures, such as masking, are no longer enforced in many public areas while immunity from vaccination is waning down," says Dr. Raymund Razonable, Mayo Clinic infectious diseases expert.

Symptoms of BA.2 infection mimic those of previous variants, with fever, headache, fatigue and respiratory issues most common. In the UK, which hit the U.K. before spreading stateside, has not seen an increase in related hospitalizations and deaths.

While BA.2 has the potential to lead to another surge in COVID cases, infections nationwide, statewide and local are trending down. On a national level, daily cases and deaths are down over 50% over the last month. Both Wisconsin and La Crosse County have dropped from the critically high COVID category to the high category, based on DHS metrics.

Treatment for BA.2 infections

Vaccination, couple with masking and being tested if symptomatic, continue to the best prevention of viral spread and creation of new variants. But for those who do become infected, drugs are available, with the oral pill paxlovid, intravenous remdesivir, or an infusion of the monoclonal antibody, bebtelovimab -- given FDA emergency use authorization in February -- preferred for treatment of omicron strains, according to Razonable.

Bebtelovimab is recommended over the monoclonal antibody therapy sotrovimab, which is "not likely going to be effective based on experimental data," Razonable says.

As bebtelovimab is new, efficacy data is still emerging, and clinical trials were done before omicron and BA.2 were dominant. The drug, the FDA says, "has a mechanism of action similar to other anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies," which may reduce risk of hospitalization or death due to COVID. The drug is not available to those being hospitalized for the coronavirus, and needs to be given within seven days of symptom onset.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

