Back in the groove: Chicago Farmer EP release tour coming to La Crosse

Two years ago, the pandemic dealt a gut punch to Cody Diekhoff and his band, Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes, bringing live music to a screeching halt just as the band was hitting its stride and just weeks after the release of his sixth studio album, Flyover Country (recorded with The Band of Heathens). Things are looking up for Diekhoff and the band these days, though.

Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes have launched a two-month tour celebrating the March 4 release of FORE!!!! The tour includes an April 7 show in La Crosse at The Main, with the Sapsuckers opening the show at 7:30 p.m.

The new four-song EP is the first studio foray for The Fieldnotes with Diekhoff, offering undeniable proof of their talents and bringing extra “pow” to Diekhoff’s compositions.

“They definitely brought a different vibe and astounding creativity in the studio to this project,” Diekhoff said. “This was their first recording with me, but those guys have made so many albums on their own. They’re total pros and amazing musicians.”

The Fieldnotes include guitarist Jaik Willis, who also adds harmonica, bassist Charlie Harris, and percussionist Cody Jensen, who also plays keyboards on FORE!!!! They all sing harmony, with Willis taking care of the stellar vocal arrangements on the songs.

The cover art for FORE!!!! depicts a flaming meteor streaking through the night sky toward four black “songbirds” perched on a fence along a deserted rural road. Designed before the release of “Don’t Look Up,” it’s a foreboding scene, foreshadowing the mood of the music inside.

“The songs are a little more sentimental and darker and sadder than my other records,” Diekhoff said. “When the pandemic started, it was just such a confusing time. I hadn’t been writing when it hit, and for a while I didn’t know how to put it all into words.”Then came April 7, 2020, the day COVID-19 claimed the life of John Prine, Diekhoff’s musical hero. “I started writing down all the things I was dealing with – lack of sleep, too much drinking, falling out of touch, taking too long to write a song, restlessness and discontent with our country and the world.”

Diekhoff titled the result “April 7th, 2020,” which simmers with the ferocity of a 1960s protest song and ends with a verse in honor of Prine. “I’ve always thought of Prine as a friend I never met. I think a lot of people think of him that way. He connected so much with people.”

FORE!!!! opens with “New Twist,” a folky piano-driven meditation on loss, memories, and the unceasing march of time and change … in three-quarter time. The song gives the EP a strong opening statement, thrillingly building in intensity as the band joins in with harmonies that evoke The Band. In the middle, Willis lays down a staggeringly twisted guitar solo, packed with every bit as much emotion as Diekhoff’s heartbreaking vocals.

The melody and some of the lyrics came to Diekhoff years ago, but it didn’t make sense for a long time. The pandemic gave Diekhoff perspective on the song, as did seeing a longtime older fan at a show for the first time after his ever-present wife had died. “That just really hit me, him coming to the show alone, him having to go on without her,” Diekhoff said.

“Windy City Blown Away,” a spare, plaintive folk ballad, starts and ends with a line Diekhoff saw a child say on a TV report about the out-of-control gun violence in Chicago. A shooting incident in his neighborhood inspired the song, one that Diekhoff would have been in the middle of had he not declined a post-gig beer and gotten home earlier than usual.

“I could have ended up in the middle of all that,” Diekhoff said. “That really messed with me.”

Violence also is at the core of the EP’s closer, “When He Gets That Way,” a folk/country ballad that tells the tale of a reluctantly platonic friend coming to the rescue of a woman stuck in a dangerously abusive relationship. When Diekhoff was writing the song, he wanted to have a woman sing a couple of the verses. Not just any woman, either. He wanted Althea Grace.

As dark as some of the themes on FORE!!!! are, the project has Diekhoff optimistic about the future, looking forward to playing the songs live, and, down the road, getting in the studio with The Fieldnotes for a full-length album.

