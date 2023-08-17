A pair of Winona area organizations are teaming up to support community members and make sure that children from the Winona area are ready to return to class.

Winona Elks Lodge 327 and Family & Children’s Center are once again partnering for the Back to School Picnic and School Supply Giveaway from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. This year’s event, hosted at FCC’s offices located at 601 Franklin St., Winona, will once again be a wonderful opportunity for FCC clients to receive support in a range of ways.

Members of Winona Elks Lodge 327 will provide food for clients to enjoy during the event. Grade-school age children and their siblings can receive a new backpack packed with school supplies, while supplies last. Gently used clothing will be available for FCC clients of all ages thanks to the generous support of community members in and around Winona. Plus, there will be plenty of fun with raffle prizes available to win.

“We are so grateful to the members of Winona Elks Lodge 327 for continuing to take a stand for FCC clients of all ages so they can meet their needs,” said Ellen Hongerholt, director of Advancement & Marketing.

The event is open to anyone who has been a client of Family & Children’s Center now or in the past and may bring children or grandchildren to take part in the giveaway. Anyone needing more information is asked to contact Karrie Hahn, director of Minnesota Programs at (507) 615-3115 or by email at khahn@fccnetwork.org.