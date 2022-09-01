BACK TO SCHOOL: Share your first day of school photos

Can you believe the summer break is over for many? Classes started today at State Road Elementary in La Crosse and many schools throughout our region.
Share your first day of school photos by sending them to news@lacrossetribune.com, news@winonadailynews.com or news@chippewa.com. We'll consider them for publication and include them in a gallery online.
Have a great school year.
In Photos: Logan High School Commencement
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.