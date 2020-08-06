Back to School supply campaign to begin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Walmart and the Coulee Region Back2School Collaborative aim to provide new school supplies to local children in need during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event at the Walmart La Crosse and Onalaska locations.

In-store shoppers visiting their local Walmart between Aug. 7-9 during business hours will be able to drop off the requested items at Back2School collection bins located at the front of each store in La Crosse and Onalaska.

For those unable to make it to the store that day, there is a searchable online registry with all the items needed; each item requires just one click to purchase at https://www.walmart.com/registry/registryforgood/7c2cdcd3-6c29-4b03-afe2-a360988523c1.

For more information regarding the Back2School program, call The Salvation Army at 608-782-6126

