Back2School Collaborative prepares to “Stuff the Bus” with supplies

The La Crosse and Onalaska Walmart locations and the Coulee Region Back2School Collaborative are joining forces to provide new school supplies to local children during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event.

Walmart and The Salvation Army have partnered for more than 30 years to meet community needs through a range of social services, helping individuals and families overcome poverty and economic hardships. This year is no different, not only in La Crosse but, in nearly 3,000 other locations similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country.

In-store shoppers visiting the local Walmart between Friday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 8, during business hours will be able to drop off the requested items at Back2School collection bins.

All donations made at the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event will remain in the community and will help the Coulee Region Back2School collaborative to provide back-to-school support to families and children in need. For those unable to make it to the store that day, there is a searchable online registry with all the items needed at Salvation Army of La Crosse Registry for Good.