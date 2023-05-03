The second annual River Valley Media Group Bacon Fest will take place starting at noon June 3.

The event, sponsored by Festival Foods and hosted by Copeland Park, features bacon samples from area meat markets and dishes from area restaurants and vendors.

A highlight of the annual event is the bacon eating contest in which 10 contestants compete to eat 2 pounds of bacon.

The deadline to purchase VIP tickets, which include early entry, a T-shirt and two drink vouchers, is May 10. General admission tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are not available at the gate.

To purchase tickets, go to www.lacrossetribune.evvnt.events/events/la-crosse-bacon-fest-6-3-2023.

Vendors interest in participating can email paul.pehler@lee.net for more information before May 19.