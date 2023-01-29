Badger Band headed to the Heider

The Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts in West Salem has just added a February event that should be a great way to fight the dreaded midwinter blahs. That’s because the high-energy, 100-strong University of Wisconsin Marching Band will make a rare local appearance on Saturday, Feb. 4. The last time the band was in the area — at Holmen High School in 2018 — they sold out the facility.

IF YOU GO WHAT: University of Wisconsin Marching Band WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 WHERE: Heider Center, 405 E. Hamlin St., West Salem TICKETS: Available online at www.heidercenter.org or at the box office COST: $25 for adults, $10 for students 18 and under BOX OFFICE HOURS: 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Phone: 608-786-2550

Most Coulee Region residents are familiar with the band from their 5th Quarter shows after Badger football games. That’s when as many as 40,000 fans will stay on to hear iconic Wisconsin songs like “Varsity,” “On, Wisconsin,” “Beer Barrel Polka” and “Dance Little Bird” — better known as “The Chicken Dance.”

There will definitely be some 5th Quarter-style antics during the Heider show, but Corey Pompey, the band’s director, noted that hearing the band live is a very different experience from at a football game. “The sound is more immediate and it hits a little different,” he said. “Plus, the focus is entirely on the music and the students.”

The concert will give the band a chance to do extended versions of some of the songs they do during the football season. Pompey noted that — even with a 90-minute show — there’s no way they could do everything in their repertoire.

“We’ll probably do a little Bruno Mars, perhaps some Disney songs and something from the ’80s for sure,” Pompey said. And, as always, the 5th Quarter songs will provide an opportunity for audience participation. Pompey noted that it’s gratifying to provide a chance for those who can’t attend sporting events in Madison with an experience of what UW has to offer. We enjoy doing it and get excited doing it, but it’s reciprocal,” he said. “The students are giving of themselves and getting back as much as they give — it’s an exchange of energy.”

The event is a much-needed fundraiser for the Heider Center. According to Heider Center Arts director Dan Heerts, the COVID-19 epidemic hit the theater particularly hard. “The arts were the first to shut down and the last to start back up — we literally had no revenue coming into the facility,” he said.

Heerts said he was very pleased to schedule the UW band on such short notice and that the funds raised will go toward the Heider Center’s children’s performance series.

Photos: Wisconsin men's basketball defeats Penn State

5th Quarte