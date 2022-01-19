Bald eagle survives 80-mile train trip to La Crosse

Bald eagles normally don't travel by train, but a young bird that hopped a train Jan. 11 and took an unplanned 80-mile trip somehow survived the journey.

The Coulee Region Humane Society reported that a juvenile eagle is doing well after getting hit by a southbound train on the Wisconsin side of the Mississippi River near Stockholm. The eagle, believed to be less than a year old, was recovered at the 1600 block of Oak Street in La Crosse.

CRHS personnel are optimistic about the eagle's prospects.

"We are certainly hopeful that this eagle will be returned and be able to live out its life in the wild," said Kathy KasaKaitas, animal control protection and rescue supervisor.

Animal control personnel from the Humane Society found the eagle entangled in the front rail of the freight train's engine car. After the eagle was detached, it was transported to Van Loon Animal Hospital in Holmen for further diagnosis and care. X-rays revealed no fracture or internal damage.

The train was estimated to have reached speeds of 80 mph while the eagle was trapped.

"Eagles getting hit by a train is not anything new," KasaKaitas said. "However, one that was hit and stuck in the front guard rail and driven for over 80 miles and still alive and doing remarkably well is amazing."

Van Loon veterinarian Dr. Mark Hein said the injured bird is a "pretty lucky eagle," but added that eagles are very resilient.

"An eagle is a pretty tough bird," he said. "They're built to take a lot of shock because of the way they hunt."

Hein said it's not unusual for an eagle to continue to successfully hunt with a broken leg. He said a broken wing is another matter.

"If they break a wing, they can't hunt," he said.

Hein said the Humane Society regularly uses the Van Loon facility to treat injured birds of prey. He said the Humane Society has treated everything from peregrine falcons to whooping cranes at Van Loon.

"We provide the real estate, and they provide the knowledge," he said. "It's a beautiful relationship."

KasaKaitas said the Raptor Education Group has been contacted to coordinate further analysis, blood work, rehabilitation and release. The eagle is expected to remain at Van Loon for another day or two.

"We try to help every wild animal that we get calls on, and knowing that our national symbol and such a majestic bird needed help was all we needed to hear," she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.