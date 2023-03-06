On March 10, the high-energy vocal group known as Ball in the House will bring its R&B/soul/pop/a cappella show to the Heider Center in West Salem. Ball in the House tours extensively — before COVID-19 the group averaged 200 shows a year. In existence for 25 years, the group has also performed on “The Today Show” and “America’s Got Talent.”

Among their many accolades is a “Best of Boston” award for Outstanding Musical Group. Jon Ryan, the group’s founder, explained that the quintet owes its unusual name to a television series that debuted 54 years ago.

“It kind of happened by default,” Ryan said.

“We were having a meeting to pick a name for our first gig,” he explained. “No one had any good ideas and all the suggestions were terrible. It got to the point where someone turned on a TV and a ‘Brady Bunch’ rerun was on. The boys had broken a vase or something and the girls kept saying over and over, ‘You can’t play ball in the house!’”

IF YOU GO WHAT: Ball in the House-A Cappella WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10 WHERE: Heider Center, 405 E. Hamlin St., West Salem COST: $26, $24 for senior citizens and $15 for students TICKETS: www.heidercenter.org

Ryan will take the stage next Friday with four other stellar a cappella voices. They come from surprisingly diverse backgrounds — Ryan is from Boston, but the others come from Rhode Island, El Salvador, Maryland and Florida — yet all are united by their love of vocal music. The show will feature great covers by legends like Sam Cooke, Al Green, Boyz to Men and John Legend, as well as Motown hits.

“We try to spread out the range of covers we do,” Ryan said, “but we always do something we enjoy.”

Obviously, vocal harmonies will be the focus, but this group has a little something extra to add to the mix: beatboxing. For those unfamiliar with the term, beatboxing has been defined as using the human voice to make percussion sounds. Ryan is the group’s beatboxer.

“I think of myself as a vocal drummer,” Ryan said. “A Motown song without drums kind of lacks something. This way we can add rhythm to harmony.” He noted that harmony tends to appeal more to the older audience members while the younger generation really likes the rhythm of beatboxing.

Although a few of the songs will be pure a cappella, Ryan said most of them will be accompanied by beat boxing. There will also be plenty of opportunity for audience participation. Asked whether the singers do any choreography, Ryan explained that singing while dancing is really hard — particularly with the precise vocalizations required by a cappella.

“However, we do have a disco medley,” he said, “and if the vibe is right, we might break into a little ‘Cupid shuffle.’”