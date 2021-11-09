Ballet La Crosse to perform 'Heidi' at Weber Center

Ballet La Crosse, the community’s semi-professional ballet company, returns to the Weber Center for the Performing Arts this weekend with a full-length, classical ballet, “Heidi,” based on the novel by Swiss author Johanna Spyri.

“Heidi” shares the story of a spunky orphan who twirls her way into her grandfather’s heart.

Goats, villagers, schoolchildren and even gypsies dance together to tell the story of this young girl and the lives that she touches, teaching everyone about the joy and wonder of life and the magic that happens when they open their hearts to each other. It’s a performance designed for all ages to enjoy.

Performed in two acts and to music by Joseph Joachim Raff, “Heidi” was originally created for Ballet La Crosse in 2014 by the late Kennet Oberly, then Ballet La Crosse’s artistic director, with assistance by Larissa Oberly and Amanda Schams.

This year’s performance is directed by Alex Meier. Additional artistic staff include Larissa Oberly, Denise Meyer, Hannah Hunt and Dennis Williams.

Fifty-eight local dancers worked together with professional dancer Sasha York, in the role of Herr Sesemann, to refine the production this summer, through the same process used in professional companies.

Lead dancers include Kendyl Hanson as Heidi, Elena Schmit as Fraulein Rottenmeier, Claire Borene as Clara, Megan Komperud as Peter, Grechyn Baldner as Lady of the Mountain, Chloe Jane Bulman as Aunt Dete and Grace Meyer as Blind Grandmother. Williams will perform as the grandfather. Bulman, a senior from Caledonia, Minn., has danced every season with Ballet La Crosse since its debut eight years ago.

Ballet La Crosse is the creation of Misty Lown, owner and director of Misty’s Dance Unlimited. Formed in 2013, the dance company has filled a long-time void in the local fine arts community while at the same time increasing opportunities for area youth to explore classical arts and gain experience similar to the professional world.

“Heidi” runs Saturday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. Ticket prices range from $20 to $24 for adults and $10 for youth 18 and younger. Tickets are available by telephone or online through the Weber Center Box Office: (608) 784-9292, webercenterarts.org.

Except dancers while performing, the Weber Center requires face masks for everyone in the facility.

Ballet La Crosse is a program of Misty’s Dance Unlimited, which Misty Lown founded in 1998. MDU is recognized as one of the most comprehensive dance instruction programs in the Midwest. Based in Onalaska, MDU offers classes geared for all ages and family members, including ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, pointe and hip hop instruction, and serves more than 600 students.

