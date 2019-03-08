Holmen High School senior Brandon Jennings made many friends in his 16 years, impressing teachers, classmates and teammates with his warm smile and generous spirit.
Tragically, Brandon's promising life was cut short on July 18, 2010, the result of a fatal car accident. Every year since, his parents, Mike and Lisa, sister Brittney and members of the Holmen community have kept his adventurous spirit alive with the Ballin for Brandon three-on-three basketball tournament, April 27 this spring at Holmen High School.
The fundraiser game, which will award $1,000 scholarships to two Holmen seniors enrolling in college in 2019, has raised $14,000 in the past eight years and is open to fourth-graders through adults, divided into gender and age brackets. Each team — as many as 76 teams participate annually — will be guaranteed two games and receive a t-shirt, with additional activities available for spectators, including free throw and 3-point shooting contests, silent auction, bake sale and concessions.
"Brandon absolutely loved basketball," says Becky Dehli, event co-organizer and friend of the Jennings family. "He always had a smile on his face ... just an overall wonderful kid who would give you the shirt of his back."
Caitlin Young, 19, a former classmate and friend of Brittney's, received a Ballin For Brandon scholarship in 2018 and is attending Western. The Jennings family, Young says, is incredibly kind and she was honored they recognized her hard work. Fellow 2018 scholarship recipient Sam Ertz, 18, currently a student at UW-Madison, says she is greatly appreciative of the family's contribution to her education.
"It means a lot to me that they chose me to receive that scholarship," Ertz said. "It means a lot they entrusted me with (Brandon's) memory. I think he meant a lot to the Holmen community."
Team registration forms for Ballin for Brandon are available at the Dahl and Hauser YMCA locations, and Holmen High School, T-Jo's Pizza, Features, Be Fit and John's, Flaherty and Collins, all in Holmen. Registration is $80 per team through March 26. For more information, call 608-385-5822 or email ballin4brandon@yahoo.com.
