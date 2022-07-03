Bangor facility study could lead to November referendum

The Bangor School District is considering asking taxpayers for additional support to address facility projects this November.

The district, in a news release, said that while the financial management leading to this timeline has been years in the making, its comprehensive facility plan, developed with Nexus Solutions, has recently identified a number of priorities for the district to be addressed in 0-5 years, 5-10 years and 10-20 years.

“Through strong financial management and comprehensive planning, the district has positioned itself to make many of the much needed facility improvements with minimal tax impact for the community,” the district release said. “With the final payments in sight for the district’s 2007 renovations and additions to Bangor Elementary school, the district is exploring ways to address aging facilities, mechanical systems, and infrastructure.”

The district’s planning not only addresses deferred maintenance needs, it also provides concepts to address a slow and steady increase in enrollment and looks at ways to enhance facilities for both student and community use.

As the school board and administration consider all options, the district listed these ways for the community to learn more and provide feedback.

1. Check out the Bangor Facility Planning tab on the district website, https://express.adobe.com/page/CMREDurdJ6hvT/ This site provides full details into the study and provides detailed information about possible financing options being considered at this time.

2. Join Superintendent David Brokopp for a short presentation about potential projects and provide your feedback face-to-face during any of these three engagement sessions.

Thursday, July 7, from 6 to 7:30 pm in the MS/HS cafetorium.

Tuesday, July 12, from 6 to 7:30 pm in the MS/HS cafetorium.

Wednesday, July 13, from 9 to 10:30 am in the MS/HS cafetorium.

3. If selected, participate in a phone poll. The district and Nexus Solutions, has contracted with the Morris Leatherman Company of Minneapolis to conduct a random sample phone poll of community members within the district boundaries. The information collected through this process will help to guide the board’s decisions. (They will leave a voicemail and provide you a number to call them back if you do not answer)

4. Look for an informational mailer soon. This flier is an effort to provide basic information about projects being considered and shares ways for our entire community to learn more and get engaged.

The release continued, “Strong community engagement and feedback is incredibly important to the success of our school district. If you have any questions about the facility planning process, please reach out to David Brokopp, superintendent of schools, at dbrokopp@bangorsd.net or 608-486-5202.

“It is our hope to have all nine municipalities that are represented within the district stand together for One Bangor and One Future. Together we can continue the rich legacy of Bangor Pride and continue to make each day a great day to be a Bangor Cardinal.”

