Bangor gets good fiscal news in advance of school referendum

The Bangor School Board got a pleasant fiscal surprise Wednesday.

The board met and received updated budget information showing that the school district mill rate will drop by 87 cents per thousand over the previous estimate.

The news comes less than three weeks before Bangor School District voters head to the polls to decide a $24 million building/renovation project.

The district had originally projected school taxes on a $100,000 property would increase by $60 year if the referendum passes. The revised figures show taxes would decrease by $27 if voters approve. The projection is based on a tax rate of $9.50 per $1,000.

If the referendum fails, school taxes would fall to $8.34 per $1,000.

The school board will meet Oct. 27 to approve both levies pending the referendum result.

"The updated information from the state is great news for the district and taxpayers," said school district superintendent David Brokopp. "This creates an exciting opportunity for Bangor schools to address needs with even less tax impact on our community than we originally anticipated."

If approved, the referendum will fund additions and remodeling projects at the elementary school, the combined middle school/high school and the old school gym.

Bangor is one of four school districts in La Crosse County that will ask voters for additional funds when voters head to the polls Nov. 8. The La Crosse, Holmen and Onalaska school districts also have referendums set.