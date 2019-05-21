A Memorial Day Service will be held at 9 a.m. May 27 at Bangor High School, 700 10 Ave. S., Bangor.
The guest from the Department of the Army, Fort McCoy, will speak. Music selections will be provided by the Bangor School band and choir.
Colors will be presented by Anderson-Good American Legion Post #40 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8278, both of Bangor.
A short service will follow at the Fairview Cemetery, to which everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.
