Bangor Hootenanny canceled due to coronavirus

The Hobo Hootenanny in Bangor, previously scheduled for May 24, has been canceled due to the coronavirus, organizer John McCue announced Wednesday.

What would have been the 36th annual music event won't go forward as McCue and others stay home to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The event would have taken place at Leo and Leona's Tavern, which has canceled live events to follow the state's safer-at-home order.

