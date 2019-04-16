Bangor Middle/High School students of the month for March:
Grade 6
- Carly Everson, daughter of Cory and Heather Everson
Grade 7
- Nolan Michek, son of Greg and Valerie Michek
Grade 8
- Clayton Lyga, son of Mike and Jac Lyga
Grade 9
- Molly Bachmann, daughter of Matt and Sheila Bachmann
Grade 10
- Nathan Crenshaw, son of Ben and Joy Crenshaw
Grade 11
- Kaci Theurer, daughter of Steve and Julie Theurer
Grade 12
- Sam Antony, daughter of Charles and Rhonda Antony
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.