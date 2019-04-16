Try 3 months for $3

Bangor Middle/High School students of the month for March:

Grade 6

  • Carly Everson, daughter of Cory and Heather Everson

Grade 7

  • Nolan Michek, son of Greg and Valerie Michek

Grade 8

  • Clayton Lyga, son of Mike and Jac Lyga

Grade 9

  • Molly Bachmann, daughter of Matt and Sheila Bachmann

Grade 10

  • Nathan Crenshaw, son of Ben and Joy Crenshaw

Grade 11

  • Kaci Theurer, daughter of Steve and Julie Theurer

Grade 12

  • Sam Antony, daughter of Charles and Rhonda Antony

